Mishawaka restaurant hands out KN-95 masks

A business in Mishawaka is doing its part to try and keep the community safe during the pandemic.

Big Panda Buffet handed out N-95 masks on Saturday.

You can drive up and pick up a box in front of the building.

They say they handed out thousands of masks.

The reason for doing this is simple.

"God wants us to do it," Michelle Wotring said. "Because together we'll be able to get through this, and I think its about family and community and helping each other out."

If you missed your chance to grab some masks today, organizers say they'll be handing out around 4000 more masks starting at 11 on Monday morning.