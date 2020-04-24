Mishawaka resident trying to put a stop to toxic fumes in her home

Paint fumes has one Mishawaka woman fuming after she says her new neighbors are spraying primer on the walls, creating a strong smell in her condo next door.

"All that vapor just soaked back into my place. So everyday when I come home I have to start over opening windows and doors. Air freshener doesn't touch it. It's such a caustic....it's like living in an autobody paint shop," Danielle Weeks says. She's a River Isle Neighborhood Resident and lives next to the condo being rehabbed.

The stink is causing quite a stir.

"My neighbor passed away recently. He lived in the unit 30 or more years, I'm told, and he was a heavy smoker. The walls are saturated with nicotine, tar and mold, I have pictures," Weeks says.

Weeks says the new owner used the primer product Zinsser to spray over those walls. Now she's stuck with the stench.

"And the eyes were burning I knew I couldn't breathe it."

She says the fumes could raise more than just tempers.

"Really my first concern was that the building not blow up."

She's looked everywhere for help.

"I've contacted the the building department, code enforcement, health department, poison control, gone to my doctor, contacted realtors, I think that's everybody. Oh, and my HOA."

A stop work order was put in place from the Mishawaka Building Department to investigate her complaints, but soon it was back to work in the condo. Weeks says its not just her having issues, but neighbors as well.

This has all been going on for over a week.

"The woman was slurring her speech because she had been breathing these fumes for hours. I've had migraines, a rash, I've gone to my doctor since we're all coughing stuff up."

Looking to clear the air, and stop the stench.

"I would ultimately like somebody to be accountable for this and come back and clean our units, maybe have the ducts cleaned, because it's not safe, it isn't safe to breath, it's not a safe product."

The Mishawaka Building Department as well as Code Enforcement say the new owners of the condo next to Danielle Weeks aren't doing anything wrong and do not require a permit in order to paint.

The St. Joseph County Health Department was called as well to see where they stand, but they did not return our call by the time this story was posted.