Mishawaka police search for suspects in 'criminal activity'

Police in Mishawaka are asking for help identifying three people they say are suspects in criminal activity.

Police did not specify what the criminal activity was in a Facebook post published Monday afternoon, but they did clarify in correspondence with 16 News Now that the people are suspects in what are believed to be separate cases.

It was not clear where the alleged criminal activity took place, but Mishawaka police published the three people's photos included above and asked for the public to help identifying them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Department by phone at 574-258-1684.

