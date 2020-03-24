Mishawaka police search for armed 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. at 1302 Milburn Avenue.

An undetermined amount of money was taken.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a dark winter jacket and dark pants.

The St. Joseph County Police K-9 Unit helped with tracking the suspect.

If you have any information, call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at (574) 258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

