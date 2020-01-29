UPDATE: Police find 2-year-old who was reported abducted

UPDATE: Two-year-old Tevin Luckey has been found and is unharmed.

Ronnie Miles has been taken into custody and is being questioned. He's the boyfriend of the child's mom, and he took Tevin without her permission, police say.





Original Post:

Mishawaka police say 2-year-old Tevin Luckey was abducted from a Grape Road business Wednesday afternoon, and he may be with a man named Ronnie Miles.

Miles is driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana plate BGB531.

Police say the abduction happened at 12:42 p.m.

Call 911 if you have any information.

