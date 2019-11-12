Mishawaka police need help finding girl not seen in 3 weeks

Police in Mishawaka are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was initially reported as a runaway but who has not been seen in three weeks.

Officers are searching for Roniesha Dayliesha Williams, who was reported as a runaway Wednesday. She had not been seen for about two weeks prior to that, according to a Mishawaka Police Department Facebook post.

Williams is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she may be is encouraged to contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or their local police.

