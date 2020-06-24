Mishawaka police looking for suspect in shooting

The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for help identifying a person in a shooting case.

On June 20, a man and woman were injured after being shot while they were leaving a 7-Eleven parking lot on N. Main St. in Mishawaka.

The woman in the photograph is unknown. She arrived and left with a possible suspect of the shooting.

There are two vehicles of interest that arrived and left the location of the shooting.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Mishawaka Police Department.