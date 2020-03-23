Mishawaka police investigation shooting on West Battell Street

Mishawaka police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

This happened in the 500 block of West Battell Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the groin area. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The victim says he was getting out of his car when two people approached him and demanded money. A fight began and that's when one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.