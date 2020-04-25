Mishawaka police investigating afternoon shooting

A woman is recovering Saturday afternoon after being shot.

Mishawaka Police were called to the 2700 block of Lenson Ct. for reports of a shooting just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the hip area.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mishawaka Police Detectives are interviewing a person believed to be the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.