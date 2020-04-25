Mishawaka police break up large crowd gatherings on McKinley Friday night

Mishawaka Police broke up multiple large gatherings Friday night on McKinley.

Police were called out to the 400 block of W. McKinley Ave. on Friday night just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of large crowds and traffic complaints.

The traffic complaints were concerning Cruisers on McKinley between Grape Road and Hickory Road.

When officers arrived, they found 100s of cars in the parking lots and heavy traffic congestion.

Police called for more officers to assist and for barricades.

Officers cleared the parking lots and barricaded the entrances.

It took 30 minutes to clear the lots.

Mishawaka Police released this statement:

The Mishawaka Police Department discourages large gatherings like this that violates the stay at home order in place by Governor Holcomb. The social distancing and stay at home orders are in place to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.