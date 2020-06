Mishawaka police are asking for help identifying a woman who reportedly shot a gun into the air after an argument with store employees.

It happened on June 10 at around 9 p.m. on N. Main Street.

After the argument, the woman reportedly went to her vehicle, pulled out a gun and shot into the air.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 ext. 3255 or send them a private Facebook message.