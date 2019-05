Mishawaka police are asking for help finding Dawn R. Brewer, a 48-year-old who was last seen Sunday evening.

Brewer is described as 5'3" tall and 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Brewer was seen leaving her home in a white 1998 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana plate 161AEG.

If you have any information about Brewer, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 ext. 3255 or send them a message on Facebook.