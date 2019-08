Mishawaka police are asking for help finding Madison Barnett, a 15-year-old missing runaway who was last seen Tuesday.

Madison is 4'10" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen at her home on 18th Street in Mishawaka.

If you have any information about Madison, please contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 ext. 3255 or send them a private message on Facebook. You could also contact your local law enforcement agency.