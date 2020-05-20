Mishawaka police ask for help finding missing man

Mishawaka police are asking for help finding Harvey Williams, a man who hasn't been seen since April 1 and is believed to be with his two young children.

The kids, ages 2 and 4, are not believed to be in danger, police say.

Williams is described as 6'3" tall and 260 pounds.

He was last seen driving a blue Buick with paper plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department or the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684. You can also send police a private message on Facebook.

