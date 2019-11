Mishawaka police are asking for help finding 17-year-old Madison Stacy.

She was last seen on Nov. 20 in the 600 block of Lincolnway East. Police say she ran away from home.

Madison is described as 5'5" tall and 130 pounds, with hazel eyes. She currently has black hair with blue and blonde streaks.

If you have any information, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or send them a Facebook message.