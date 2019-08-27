Mishawaka police ask for help finding 16-year-old girl

Mishawaka police are asking for help finding Keann Taylor, a 16-year-old runaway who was last seen five days ago.

Keann was last seen in the area of Catalpa and Main Street in Mishawaka on August 22. She could be in the area of Hickory Village Apartments or Edison Pointe Apartments, police say.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. She's described as 5'7" tall and 170 pounds.

If you have any information about Keann Taylor, please call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

