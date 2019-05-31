Mishawaka police announce curfew violation initiative

Friday marked the start of summer to many Mishawaka students, but police in Mishawaka want to remind parents and students heading into summer that there is a curfew in effect.

“We don't want them out late at night where they can get themselves into a danger or into trouble,” Mishawaka Lt. Tim Williams said.

The Mishawaka Police Department is changing up their practices to enforce curfew violations.

“We want to take a very proactive approach to this so we're going to start paying officers special overtime to do special park details,” Williams said.

For children between the ages of 15-17, it will be a curfew violation if they are out in a public place without an adult between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

During the week, the curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

For children under the age of 15, the curfew is into effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day of the week.

“We don't want anything bad happening to our children or any of our youth in the community,” Williams said. “Because that means if something does and it ends up in a tragic situation, then we have a tragedy that occurred in our community and to a family that has unfortunately lost a loved one and we don't want that.”

Fines for curfew violations will be treated like all city ordinances with a first fine set at $25.

Mishawaka police also hopes the curfews will help stop the vandalism some city parks have seen in recent weeks.

“We want the vandalism to stop,” Williams said. “Our parks are a great resource for our community and for people visiting our community. We want people to enjoy it and not have to worry about coming down here and being disgusted by what they see. “

At the end of the day, Mishawaka police say they have this curfew in place just to keep everyone as safe as possible.