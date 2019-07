Police in Mishawaka are asking for the public's help identifying a person they want to talk to about the theft of money from a donation jar for a person with cancer.

The photos above were included with some information about the incident in a Facebook post from the Mishawaka Police Department.

Police did not specify when or where the alleged theft happened.

If you can help identify the person in the photos, you're asked to contact Mishawaka police at 574-258-1684.