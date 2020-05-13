Mishawaka police: 7-Eleven clerk attacked after telling man he needed mask

A man is accused of punching and kicking a 7-Eleven clerk after she told him he couldn't be served without a mask, and Mishawaka police are asking for your help identifying the suspect.

It happened Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 601 N. Main Street.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at 7-11 601 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. A male subject entered the 7-11 without wearing a mask and attempted to purchase a cup of coffee. When the subject was told he couldn’t be served because he was not wearing a mask the male subject threw the cup of coffee on the clerk at left. The male subject returned and was asked to leave by the clerk. The male subject then punched the clerk knocking her to the ground. The subject proceeded to punch and kick the clerk before leaving the store.

7-11 has signs posted masks are required while inside the store due to social distancing per St. Joseph County Health Department and CDC guidelines.

The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for help in identifying this male subject. If you have any information pertaining to this aggravated assault and the identity of the male subject please contact Detective Donald Siders of the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau 574-258-1684.



