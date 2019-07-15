Mishawaka officials break ground on Ironworks Plaza at Beutter Park

A ground-breaking ceremony for a new plaza at Mishawaka's Beutter Park was held Monday.

Plans for the Ironworks Plaza call for a beer garden, restroom, parking and significant utility work to allow for future construction phases. It will also create more event space along the city's Riverwalk.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said he believes the improvements will help attract more people downtown.

"We're already seeing people come back en masse, and we think largely as a result of the roughly $50 million of park improvements that we have made to date," he said.

The first two phases of the new plaza are expected to be ready by spring 2020.

Meanwhile, Phase 3, which includes a cafe, a winter skating area and an event stage, is expected to be completed in 2023.

