Mishawaka officer, suspect crash during chase

A police chase in Mishawaka ended with a squad car crashing into a building and multiple other cars damaged from a suspect’s vehicle.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a Mishawaka officer tried to stop a vehicle at Grove and Cedar streets.

The driver of the vehicle sped away, nearly hitting some city workers who were patching the street.

The police car hit the ACE Hardware store on Cedar. We're working to get more information about whether the officer was injured.

The suspect’s vehicle then hit three vehicles belonging to Jordan Automotive.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and transported to a local hospital out of precaution. The person, whose identity has not been released, faces unknown charges.

