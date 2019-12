The Golden Globe nominations were unveiled on Monday, and a Mishawaka High School graduate is among the nominees.

Adam Driver, who is well known for his role as Kylo Ren in "Star Wars" films, is among five nominees for the Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture drama. He's nominated for his role in "Marriage Story."

The film has been nominated for six Golden Globes.

The awards will be announced Jan. 5 on WNDU.