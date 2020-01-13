Mishawaka native Adam Driver nominated for Academy Award

Mishawaka native Adam Driver has been nominated for an Academy Award for his role in "Marriage Story."

The former Mishawaka High School student is competing in the Best Leading Actor category alongside Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood,” Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker" and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes.”

In 2019, Driver was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "BlacKkKlansman."

Click here for the full list of 2020 nominees.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

