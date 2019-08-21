Mishawaka man wins $1M lottery drawing

A Mishawaka man is $1 million richer after a drawing at the Indiana State Fair.

Ethan McKinney won the $1 million Blowout 2nd Chance Promotion, according to a release from the Hoosier Lottery.

McKinney and four other finalists in the drawing entered their losing Blowout scratch-off tickets for their chance to win the $1 million. The finalists were drawn on July 3.

The $1 million Blowout 2nd Chance Promotion happened Aug. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. McKinney was represented by Miss Indiana State Fair Halle Shoults.

McKinney is the second person in Michiana to win the Blowout. Anthony Rose, of Nappanee, also won it.

$1,000,000 Blowout Overall Odds are 1 in 7.73. 2nd Chance promotion odds are dependent upon the number of entries received.

