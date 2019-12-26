Mishawaka man enjoys warm Christmas on his water skis

The man who calls himself Water Skiing Santa is from right here in Michiana.

16 News Now met the man behind the skis.

Water Skiing Santa actually goes by Jeff Bridges, and he says he bought his boat in the fall and hasn't had a chance to go skiing on it -- until now.

This is apparently how Santa relaxes on Christmas Day after a night of delivering presents.

The interesting thing is that he was planning on doing this anyway, before the temps got so warm.

“Came up with the idea of skiing on Christmas Day. I figured that would be something to look forward too. Something that I'd always remember and it just so happened that the weather was absolutely beautiful and it made it even better,” said Bridges.

And Bridges says he might be back on the water if this weather can hold up till the New Year.

