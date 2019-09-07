Mishawaka man competes on Food Network show, makes it to finale

A Mishawaka man was runner-up on season two of ‘Worst Bakers in America,’ on Food Network.

16 News Now’s Monica Murphy sat down with Chris Scott for an exclusive interview Saturday about his experience on the show.

Scott said his daughter inspired him to apply, and after a lot of interviews and paperwork, he was chosen to be a contestant on the show in New York City.

“I literally skipped to my car, giddy as a school girl,” Scott said.

The show is a boot camp. Contestants are coached and compete individually and in teams.

“And we kind of go off, and they give us a recipe to follow, but they say we need to put our own twist on it…You are also baking with cameras in your face and you’ve got producers asking you questions while you are baking,” Scott said.

Scott made it to the finale.

“I played to my strengths. I was outgoing. I was attempting to be funny, which apparently worked…I really had a drive. I was able to Facetime with my family every night and they were my huge inspiration for this whole show,” Scott said.

Since the show is now over, Scott said he enrolled in a culinary program.

“It really made me want to get home and work on this baking path to make that into a career and better support my family,” Scott said.

All this, prompted by one comment from his daughter: “Daddy, you need to be on this show.”

“And I knew she was going to be proud of me and so that was just a really cool thing,” Scott said.

Scott said he formed incredible friendships with the other contestants on the show and said he hopes to one day open up his own shop.