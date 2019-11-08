Mishawaka man charged as habitual drug offender learns sentence

A Mishawaka man who had been facing life in prison in Michigan for being a habitual drug offender instead received a lighter sentence.

Danzig Weed was arrested in Cass County in March, when officers had to hold him at gunpoint. In September, he was found guilty of possessing meth and resisting arrest.

On Friday, he was sentenced to prison time. He will spend three to 15 years behind bars.

He'll get credit for the more than 200 days he's already spent in jail.

Weed also has to pay more than $2,000 in fines.

