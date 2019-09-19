Mishawaka man arrested with drugs after police chase

A man wanted in Marshall County for dealing methamphetamine was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading police on a chase in Mishawaka.

Police attempted to pull the suspect, a 50-year-old Mishawaka man, over in a gold 1997 Honda Civic, but Indiana State Police say he took off in his gold 1997 Honda Civic.

ISP troopers reportedly knew the man to have an active Level 2 felony warrant for dealing meth.

He was heading west on Lincolnway East and attempted to turn north onto Ironwood Drive when he hit a white Ford F-150, ending the chase. The pickup truck had minimal damage and was able to drive away, police report.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for complaints of pain, and he will eventually be booked into jail. That's when police will release his name.

After the crash, police say they found 292 grams of suspected meth, 30 grams of suspected heroin, 31 grams of suspected marijuana and a Schedule 4 prescription drug in the car.

