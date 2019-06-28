Mishawaka man arrested for Kosciusko Co. shooting, pistol-whipping

A man has been arrested and charged with several felonies in relation to a June 20 Kosciusko County shooting.

Police have arrested 40-year-old Jason Neiswender, of Mishawaka, for allegedly beating and shooting 38-year-old Isidro Barrientos, of Cromwell, the night of Thursday, June 20, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

Officers initially were called to the 700 block of South Buffalo Street in Warsaw just after 11:30 p.m. on reports of a person with gunshot wounds, but the shooting itself reportedly happened in the Caldwell Lake area, just west of Claypool.

When police met Barrientos and Pedro Macias, who reportedly drove Barrientos away from the shooting, they found Macias with multiple cuts on his head and face and Barrientos with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Macias told police he and Barrientos were leaving a residence when they saw a large truck blocking the driveway. It was then that Neiswender allegedly pistol-whipped Macias about the face and head, knocking Macias unconscious. When Macias awoke, he told police, Barrientos had been shot in the chest and could not breathe.

Macias drove past the truck and took them to Warsaw, where he called police.

At the scene of the shooting, police reportedly found a handgun with an empty cartridge jammed in the breech, blood and a bullet "believed to be the bullet that shot" Barrientos.

After the shooting, Barrientos was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The probable cause affidavit states he remains in critical condition on a breathing ventilator. He also has renal failure as a result of damage to a kidney.

Hospital officials reportedly told police Barrientos had been shot in the right arm. The bullet then traveled into his chest and down into the kidney.

Neiswender is charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, a Level 3 felony, and two counts each of battery with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 5 felonies. He is being held on $125,250 bond.

