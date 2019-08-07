Mishawaka man accused of stabbing mother pleads not guilty

A Mishawaka man accused of stabbing his mother pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Raymond McClorrine II is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The stabbing happened at a home in the 700 block of East 4th Street just before midnight on Monday.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the mother covered in blood with multiple cuts to her arm and chest. She told police her son was the one who stabbed her.

Police say McClorrine didn't have a coherent reason for the attack, and neither did the alleged victim.

In court Wednesday, McClorrine's initial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22.

