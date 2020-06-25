Mishawaka makes small business loans available

The city of Mishawaka is now making small business loans available as part of coronavirus relief efforts.

The city is partnering with Lake City Bank on the program with applications available at the bank's Mishawaka branch or online.

Funding for the $500,000 dollar program was unanimously approved by the Mishawaka Common Council.

Loans are 0% interest for the first six months, with a $10,000 dollar maximum loan amount.

They'll be provided on a first come, first served basis through December 21 for eligible businesses.

