Mishawaka husband, wife killed after being rear-ended by ISP cruiser

A husband and wife from Mishawaka died after being rear-ended by an Indiana State Police cruiser on the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County Tuesday afternoon.

Two troopers in marked ISP cruisers were headed west to respond to a LaGrange County crash with lights and sirens activated when the crash happened, according to a release from the ISP.

One of the troopers tried to make "an evasive maneuver to avoid slowing traffic, swerving toward the right lane and striking the rear of a white 2006 Ford Freestyle Limited SUV driven by 76-year-old Terry Lynn Wentworth, of Mishawaka." His wife, 74-year-old Gloria Jean Wentworth, was the front-seat passenger in the Ford.

The initial crash sent both the ISP cruiser and the Ford off the road and into a guardrail on the right, with both sustaining "very heavy damage."

Terry Wentworth was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders called a medical helicopter to the crash site, but Gloria Wentworth also died at the scene. Their families have been notified.

The trooper involved in the crash was transported to the hospital and suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and ISP Fort Wayne Post crash reconstructionists assisting.

Once the investigation is complete, the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office will review the case.

