Mishawaka hotel offers free rooms to medical personnel, first responders

Diamond Resorts is offering free rooms to medical personnel and first responders at Varsity Clubs of America - South Bend.

Varsity Clubs of America - South Bend is located at 3800 North Main Street in Mishawaka.

The offer is available at all open Diamond-managed properties around the world.

From Diamond Resorts:

At Diamond Resorts the first thing we say to our members, owners and guests arriving at our properties is “welcome home.” While those who can stay at home, our courageous medical personnel and first responders are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis. We are proud to support them the best way we know how – by saying thank you and providing them with a home away from home.

Today, Diamond Resorts is announcing a new global initiative to help provide those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with safe, comfortable and convenient places to rest while they carry out their critical work.

All of our open Diamond-managed properties around the world will be offering complimentary accommodations to medical personnel and first responders. Like many, we have been looking for ways to help. We realized we are in a unique position to provide accommodations that are particularly well-suited for social distancing. Our suites are larger than typical hotel rooms and the majority include full, in-suite kitchens with refrigerators, ovens and stoves, plus full bathrooms and laundry facilities.

Reservations can be made by calling 1.800.438.2929 or by emailing Groups@diamondresorts.com.

We have instituted stringent safety procedures to assist those at higher risk of exposure while protecting the health of our team members. This includes contactless check-in and check-out, additional cleaning protocols and a 72-hour offline time for rooms between stays.

In addition to providing housing to first responders and medical personnel, the Diamond Resorts team is exploring other ways we can support our local communities during this time. Our resorts have donated food and supplies to local food pantries and we have offered our parking lots as testing sites.

Now more than ever, we are committed to doing everything we can to support our local communities. Together, we will get through this crisis. Thank you for all that you are doing.

– Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey & the entire Diamond Team