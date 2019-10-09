Mishawaka haunted house forced to move due to safety concerns

After a safety inspection, this year's haunted house inside the Battell Center in Mishawaka has to go to a new location.

The event was set to open Friday, but state officials told 16 News Now the Battell Center didn't have a sprinkler or the requisite number of emergency exits.

The folks at Mishawaka Department of Parks and Recreation say the haunted house will still happen. In a new Facebook video, they say they weren't aware of the initial safety concerns.

"Basically, what we did was find somewhere else to take it, because the Battell Center was not going to work with the size of the haunted house that we had built. Everything is fine, we're going to make this work," the parks department's Phil Blasko said in the video.

It's good news for families who were ready for a scare.

"She was especially excited about the haunted house, so we're just hoping that they can find somewhere to do it and that we can partake in it, because she loves scary stuff," Greg Riffle said of his daughter.

State officials tell us they will inspect the new space as well.

16 News Now is still waiting to learn the new location from the parks department. We will be sure to let you know when we found out.

