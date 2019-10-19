Ribbon cutting held for Mishawaka greenhouse and community garden

Dozens of Mishawaka community members gathered at their new greenhouse Saturday to recognize the efforts of the high schoolers that spearheaded the project.

The 1100 square foot space includes the greenhouse and a community garden.

The area will be used to host meeting location for the Mishawaka Gardening Club as well as other community educational events.

Some of those gardening club members helped cut the ribbon to officially open the new structure.

Mayor Dave Wood says he's optimistic about the amount of use this greenhouse will see in the future.

"You're going to see free classes that we're going to be able to offer here because of our community center which is right across the street," he explains. "So this is a project that I think in many ways is the heart and soul of our community."

Wood says those classes will be offered monthly starting in January of 2020.