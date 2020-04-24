Mishawaka graduating seniors get surprised with yard signs to celebrate

The graduating seniors at Mishawaka High School got a special sendoff Friday morning with just a few more weeks to go.

With the time at the school building cut short, parents and staff got together to give students a wakeup call to remember.

With a yard sign and gift in hand, volunteers hand delivered a congratulations to Mishawaka senior students.

This year's class will miss out on a number of traditions, so their supporters are going the extra mile to do what they can during the pandemic.

“Seeing everyone come out and give a little bit of extra effort to make the seniors feel special when I think that they know that this has been a little bit of a hard time for us, I think that just means a lot to everyone and I think it's going to make a long lasting impact on a lot of people's senior years,” senior Alicia Katzelis said.

The last day of school for Mishawaka High School students is May 20. Congrats to all those seniors who are moving on next year.

