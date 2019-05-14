Mishawaka family asks for help after surviving two serious accidents

"We're going to get by," Ronnie Shepley-Minner Sr. said.

Minner and his son, Ronnie Jr., are lucky to be alive.

"Might take us a while but we'll get by," Shepley-Minner Sr. added.

On May 9, the two were towing a trailer down St. Joseph Valley Parkway in his daughter's new Jeep. She is graduating from St. Mary's College this May, and had the Jeep for less than three months.

Berrien County authorities say a semitrailer ran into them, forcing both vehicles off the road and into the trees.

"We were driving, and the next thing I remember is seeing the red semi right behind us. And then, after that, I just felt myself fly through the air and I landed," Ronnie Jr. said.

The semi driver from Florida was killed.

"We want to send our blessings out to the family of the driver. I don't think I've slept since that day," Ronnie Sr. said.

Ronnie Jr. has a concussion, internal bruising and bleeding. His father has bruising too.

He was already recovering from another accident just nine months ago, when Ronnie Sr. was thrown from his motorcycle in an August hit-and-run collision in South Bend.

"I have hemorrhaging on the brain, again, even from the last accident. I'm having a lot of headaches," Ronnie Sr. said.

"It's like we have a shield around us with cracks," Marcy Shepley-Minner said.

Marcy said the family has been without income since the August accident and have reached a breaking point. They've set up a GoFundMe, and even with mounting medical bills, their goal is just $10,000.

"We're not greedy people. Anything that anybody can do would be helpful," Marcy said.

"It's hard to ask for something that I didn't work for. I worked for everything I've got. I worked for it my whole life, and I'm not going to stop here," Ronnie Sr. said.

The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police told NewsCenter 16 the investigation into the latest accident is still open. Right now, Berrien County officials are working to recreate it.

