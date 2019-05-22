Mishawaka couple's float to appear in national Memorial Day parade

A Michiana couple known for their parade floats can't wait to show off their latest creation when it runs in the national Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

For years, Leonard and Linda Kazmirski, of Mishawaka, have had a passion for building floats. Their latest creation will be featured on Memorial Day.

The first float they ever built ended up winning first place in a contest. Since then, they've made dozens of floats for special occasions, such as the Blueberry Festival in Plymouth, Christmas, Flag Day and more.

"This is an honor for us," Leonard Kazmirski said. "A new American soldier will always have a special place in our hearts, so Memorial Day is our big one, and going to the national parade in D.C., that's something."

"That's exciting," Linda Kazmirski said. "It's an honor to be able to go there."

The couple said there was one time they had a Christmas float with almost 7,000 lights on it, and they took it to about 10 different cities.

