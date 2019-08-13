Mishawaka construction crews come across time capsule

Construction workers recently found a time capsule at Battell Park in Mishawaka.

Mayor Dave Wood says he heard rumors there might be one near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Sure enough, construction workers found it last week when they demolished the monument's old base.

The mayor believes it is from the late 1960s or early 1970s.

"I think that it's very important to take a look at it and see what message they wanted to send to us," Wood said.

Wood said the goal is to get the public involved when the time capsule is opened. He said he hopes to get those plans in place sooner rather than later.

