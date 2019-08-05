Mishawaka closer to bringing 3 city departments under 1 roof

Mishawaka Common Council members unanimously voted to purchase the old Liberty Mutual building in the downtown area.

The acquisition is part of a proposal to have City Hall, the Mishawaka Police Department and Mishawaka Utilities move under the same roof – namely, that of the old Liberty Mutual building.

The plan would cost $2.35 million, with money coming from tax increment financing, or TIF, funding.

"We've got a lot of room for expansion and growth, which we're going to need," council President Dale Woody Emmons said. "In this building here, we've outgrown it. For 25 years, the police department has done the same thing, so we need to make sure we're going into the future and not just for today's use."

The proposal will now go to the Mishawaka Redevelopment Commission for approval on Aug. 19.

