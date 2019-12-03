Mishawaka and South Bend compete in annual Red Kettle Ring-Off

South bend and Mishawaka are competing Tuesday to see who can raise the most money in one day to help the Salvation Army provide for families in need.

The annual Red Kettle Ring-Off is a friendly competition between the two cities.

Team South Bend is at the Walmart on Ireland Road, and team Mishawaka is at the Walmart on Indian Ridge Boulevard.

All the money raised to families in need in St. Joseph County.

“We're the reigning champs and have been for a couple years, so and i think we're going to do it again this year,” said Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski. “We tease each other a lot, but in the end, the community wins."

The Red Kettle Ring-Off will take place until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.