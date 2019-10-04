Mishawaka agrees to buy building to house City Hall, police, utilities

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has officially signed a purchase agreement for the city to buy the Liberty Mutual building downtown.

The mayor confirmed the signing in a tweet on Thursday.

Wood says the city will begin design and planning immediately to move City Hall, the Mishawaka Police Department and Mishawaka Utilities into the building.

The plan costs $2.35 million, and that money will come from tax increment financing, or TIF, funding.

The city will take possession of the building this upcoming January and hopes to start construction in mid-2021.

