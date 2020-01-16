Mishawaka SuperTarget undergoing full-store renovation

Target is giving a brick-and-mortar makeover to its store off University Drive in Mishawaka.

A big tent and several shipping containers have been moved into the parking lot as part of the project.

Plans call for a full-store remodel happening now until May. The work's starting at the front of the store and will work its way back with updates to every department.

16 News Now is told some of the new store features will be built in the parking lot and then moved into the store.

