Mishawaka Sears named among nationwide closings

The Sears in Mishawaka's University Park Mall is among 26 being shuttered nationwide.

"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October," a release from Sears Holdings reads.

The Mishawaka Sears Auto Center will close later this month, as will all of the auto centers at the closing Sears locations.

With the news of the closings, Sears Holdings renewed its pledge to offer eligible associates "the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in October 2018."

For consumers, the closing means liquidation sales, which are expected to begin around Aug. 15.

For the full release and list of locations closing, click here.

