Mishawaka School Board passes $5 pay increase for essential emloyees

The Mishawaka School Board passed a five dollar pay increase for essential staff members during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those workers include custodial staff and food service workers that help to provide meals while students are learning from home.

Not only did the board pass a motion to retroactively pay these employees an increased wage from April 4th through April 20th, but they also passed a motion to continue with the wage increases until either the stay-at-home order ends, or until school ends on May 20th.

"It's an opportunity to show our appreciation for the dedication and the outstanding work of these work groups during these unprecedented times. If you've been to any of the sites during lunch time, it's really an uplifting experience," said Human Resources and Student Services Director Jerome Calderone.

The vote to increase pay passed four to one, while the vote to extend the increases passed three to two.