A Right to Life Michiana billboard located at Mishawaka Avenue and Logan Street has been vandalized.

The billboard was vandalized with two different tags. One was the anti-police acronym "A.C.A.B." The other was the anti-life message "Kill 200."

Officials with Right to Life Michiana say this is the third time in the last five months that one of their outdoor ads has been vandalized.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the police.