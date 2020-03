Mishawaka Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a shooting.

An employee of the Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue was shot on Friday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police want to speak with Nicholas William Gay. He is described as 5'8, 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684.