Police in Mishawaka are investigating a double stabbing that took place Monday evening.

Officers received a call at 7:17 p.m. about a stabbing in the 300 block of East 13th Street.

Police arrived on the scene and found two men with stab wounds. The two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1684.