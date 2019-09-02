Mishawaka Olive Garden serves meals to area first responders

While many people are having cookouts and relaxing on Labor Day, first responders are working the holiday to make sure communities are safe. As a token of appreciation, Olive Garden restaurants nationwide treated police, firefighters, paramedics, and hospital personnel to a full-course Italian meal on Labor Day.

"They work on this day, so we take the opportunity to feed them," explained Randy Salazar, the culinary manager at the Olive Garden in Mishawaka.

Restaurant workers, who volunteered their time, first stopped by Fire Station 3 in Mishawaka on Labor Day.

"It's just nice to know the people are thinking of you," remarked Capt. Nate Skoviak, of the Mishawaka Fire Department.

South Bend Police officers were also treated to an Olive Garden meal.

"With this kind of spread and with this kind of Italian food, it wouldn't be bad to shake their hand, give 'em a hug and something [to] tell them, 'Thank you very much. Have a wonderful day. Have a great Labor Day weekend, and we do appreciate you,'" said Pfc. Ronald Glon.

This is the 18th consecutive year Olive Garden restaurants have given first responders meals on Labor Day.

