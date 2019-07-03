Mishawaka Mayor plans to move City Hall, police into one building

Three major services in Mishawaka could soon be under one really big roof.

"We have some great opportunities downtown. We need to be a part of that too," Mayor Dave Wood said.

Wood is hoping to put City Hall, the police department and Mishawaka Utilities all in one place.

"We're going to be downtown, centrally located, at the heart of downtown at Lincolnway and Main, right on the bus line, right across from other government services, within a block of the library," he said.

The plan is to put all those services and maybe more inside the current Liberty Mutual building on Lincolnway East.

This week, Wood signed a "letter of understanding" to buy the building for $2.35 million in cash, with the money coming from tax increment financing, or TIF funding.

Wood estimated the Liberty Mutual building is about 100,000 square feet; the current City Hall is 25,000 square feet, the police department is 30,000 square feet, and the city uses roughly 5,000 to 10,000 square feet of the utilities building.

Wood said City Hall is a former school that has gotten too small, much of the utilities building is unsafe to use, and the police department isn't in good shape, either.

"The roof needs replacing, it needs a new HVAC system, and while it looks good on the outside, the inside is pretty worn," he said.

If the move happens, Wood said it will also unleash opportunities to redevelop the old properties and increase downtown parking.

Also if approved, the city will renovate the Liberty Mutual building to further accommodate the needs of its new tenants. This could include new common council chambers, a public works meeting space, more facilities for female officers and upgraded technology.

Wood estimates these renovations would cost an additional $15 million, which would come from utilities and city funding. The mayor said there is no plan to raise utility rates.

"We would need to do things such as build holding cells and to also have a large evidence room," Wood said concerning the police department's relocation.

The plan will now be presented to the redevelopment commission to discuss the actual purchase. It is the beginning of several approval processes for the acquisition and relocation. Wood said the public will have opportunities to comment.

Wood hopes the city will buy the building by August, move in by March 2020 and open the new City Hall by spring 2021.

